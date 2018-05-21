EMERGENCY: 2 sinking cars, 2 fires, 10 call outs

Paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter were called to a Tuchekoi property after a petrol vapour explosion on Sunday.

TWO sinking cars, serious burns from two fires and animal scrapes dominated a busy weekend for emergency workers in the Gympie region.

While many residents were enjoying the Gympie Show, paramedics, police and fire and rescue officers were covering the region with an increasing number of serious and strange call outs.

Three men were seriously burnt from two different fires, one requiring being airlifted to Brisbane, and two people were taken hospital after their cars ended up in water in two separate incidents.

While people involved in minor crashes and animal-related incidents also needed medical attention.

Here's how the past three days unfolded in the Gympie region:

FRIDAY:

Veteran roll over, 12.09 am

TWO people were taken to hospital after a car rolled on Belvedere Rd at Veteran just after midnight.

They were in a stable condition on arrival at Gympie Hospital.

Police guard house, 9.45am

POLICE were called to guard the scene of a death at Lawrence St on Friday that is believed to be non-suspicious.

A Queensland Ambulance spokes woman said paramedics had attended for a medical-related incident.

Police left the scene yesterday afternoon.

Car into creek, 9.07pm

A MAN whose car ended up in Amamoor Creek on Friday night near the Amamoor General Store on Busby St, was taken to Gympie Hospital.

The 53-year-old had cuts to the face, a QAS spokeswoman said and was in a stable condition when transported.

A Gympie police spokeswoman said investigations are continuing in relation to a possible cause for the crash.

SATURDAY:

Rainbow Beach snake scare, 12.10pm:

A RAINBOW Beach woman in her 40s was taken to Gympie Hospital with a suspected, but unconfirmed, snake bite.

A QAS spokeswoman said the hospital trip was a precaution and that paramedics could not locate a wound.

Serious bonfire burns, 12.38pm:

A MAN was seriously burnt on his legs, arm and face from a bonfire at Veteran on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital accompanied by a critical care paramedic, in a serious but stable condition.

Southside dingle, 4pm:

A SMALL crash near the Gympie Showgrounds on Glastonbury Rd on Saturday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to Gympie Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was suffering chest pains, while Gympie police said the injuries from the low-speed crash were minor.

Cat incident, 4.16pm

A WOMAN was taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering some sort of incident with a cat at The Palms.

QAS could not confirm what sort of injury the woman suffered.

SUNDAY:

Sinking car, 1.15am

A WOMAN whose car went crashing into a dam was taken to Gympie Hospital with hypothermia after she was forced to swim through freezing water in the early hours of Sunday.

The car that hit a dam at Theebine off Kanyan Rd, shortly after 1am was partially submerged when the woman escaped it, a police spokesman said.

The woman was believed to suffer minor head injuries as well as hypothermia.

The woman's car is the only one thought to be involved in the incident.

Men badly burnt in flash fire, 5pm

TWO men are in a serious condition after petrol vapour exploded in a shed near Gympie yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews who attended the scene at Tuchekoi reported the two men were making a petrol based rust-proofing product when the vapour from the petrol caught alight in a flash fire just before 5pm.

Both men suffered burns to their hands and legs, and one of the men in his late 30s also suffered airway burns and was airlifted to Brisbane.

Violence at Widgee, 9.07pm:

TWO people, believed to be female, were taken to Gympie Hospital with facial injuries late last night.

Gympie police said the incident is under investigation, but there was no threat to the public.

