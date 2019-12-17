Embers rain on Bundaberg as fire emergency rages

Tanya Jenness captured this image at Branyan, near Bundaberg, overnight.

AN emergency has been declared this morning for communities near an out-of-control bushfire burning in central Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service declaration is active for residents in or near Promisedland, southwest of Bundaberg.

Police warn a fast-moving bushfire is travelling in a north-westerly direction.

The declaration is bounded by Phillips Rd, Marles Rd and Crosswells Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has activated a watch and act bushfire warning for residents in Promisedland and Pine Creek, impacted by the Gregory River bushfire.

They are advising people to prepare to leave.

Jess Stockwell captured this image of the Gregory River fire.

At 5.05am today, a large bushfire is burning in the Elliott River State Forest and west of Phillips Road in the vicinity of Erskine Road, Promisedland.

The fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction. The fire has already impacted Erskine Road.

The fire is likely to impact to Crosswells Road, Sully Dowdings Road, Steemsons Road, Svensons Road and Pine Creek Road by 9am. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Evacuations were ordered yesterday as the Gregory River fire burnt out of control. Picture: Jason Wheeler

Residents who have previously self-evacuated from Erskine Road are advised it is currently safe to return to their homes however they should remain alert as conditions could change quickly.

Fire crews and HQ Plantations are working to contain the fire.

Residents living around Bundaberg were last night reporting frightening orange skies and embers falling on homes as bushfires continue to flare up into the evening.