Embattled criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has fronted court to represent a client less than 24 hours after he was charged with serious criminal offences.
Crime

Embattled lawyer back at work day after charges laid

by Lea Emery
3rd Dec 2020 3:07 PM
EMBATTLED criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has fronted court to represent a client less than 24 hours after he was charged with serious criminal offences.

MacCallum, the director of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was charged with money laundering, fraud and drugs charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission on Wednesday.

The charges came after a 16-month investigation into the firm. The charges will got to court next month.

On Thursday morning MacCallum was back at work and representing a client in the Southport Magistrates Court.

He was spotted chatting happily to other solicitors while waiting for court proceedings to begin.

MacCallum then went on to defend his client Jacqueline Stahl who faces a charge of unlawfully possessing a relevant substance.

It is alleged she was found with a small amount of the drug GBL, similar to fantasy, in her Surfers Paradise home.

MacCallum did not appear to be affected by the charges and gave a full throated defence to Stahl.

The lawyer, known for his colourful suits and love of pink, kept his wardrobe muted on Thursday, wearing a light grey suit.

Asked if he wanted to say anything as he left the courthouse, MacCallum simply shook his head.

Campbell MacCallum leaves Southport Courthouse the day after being charged with money laundering and fraud.
The past year has been eventful for MacCallum and his law firm.

His employee Shaune Irving was charged with perjury and making a false statement. Irving was charged in October with money laundering and stealing.

Last month three Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers clients, including alleged Mongols bikie Harley Barbaro, were charged by the CCC with perjury.

Also last month, MacCallum's business partner Antonoius Abdelshahied changed his workplace to a new firm Abdelshahied Lawyers.

At the time MacCallum said he "wasn't aware he (Mr Abdelshahied) was a director of another law firm but good luck to him".

Mr Abdelshahied has since set up a website and set up offices in Bundall.

Photographs and a biography of Mr Abdelshahied have been removed from the Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers website.

 

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Embattled lawyer back at work day after charges laid

campbell maccallum crime and corruption commission

