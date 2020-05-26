Menu
Widgee Engineering has taken to Facebook to thank the community as it celebrates the latest development in its fight to stay on Upper Widgee Rd.
Embattled Gympie region business celebrates court ‘win’

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
26th May 2020 12:00 AM
Widgee Engineering’s owners have taken to social media to celebrate the latest success in their years-long fight for ­development approval.

In a letter posted on Facebook, owners Di and Pete Saal declared their five-year battle over.

The letter came after a Planning and Environment Court order struck down a potential hearing and limited the appeal to only the conditions able to be “imposed in approving the change application”.

Di and Pete Saal with their Widgee Engineering team in 2018.
Those conditions must still be negotiated between the embattled business, Gympie Regional Council and Frederick William Pukallus and Constance Ann Hobbs (who both lodged the appeal against council’s April 2018 decision to approve Widgee Engineering’s development application).

The appeal will return to the court on July 13.

The Saals said they were grateful for the Widgee community’s support.

“It’s a great little community and we are very proud to be part of it and hope to be here for many years to come,” the couple said.

Supporters from the wider region were thanked, too.

