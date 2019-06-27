Embarrassing parking fail from RACQ economist

There are few things more embarrassing than working at RACQ and having to confess to colleagues that my Friday night was spent retrieving my impounded car from a towing yard.

Basic ineptitude, as well as an over-reliance on technology saw my pride and joy towed from Brisbane's CBD, because during peak hour, the far-left lane becomes a clearway and tow-away zone.

In the past, I would've apprised myself of parking restrictions as I inserted cash or a credit card into the parking meter.

Recently however, I've been using a parking app to pay for street parking. It lets me organise a parking session and pay for it, without ever having to look up from my phone, which also means not looking up at signage or the big grey parking meter, where the peak-hour clearway rules are clearly outlined.

The app's smart, but sadly not smart enough to warn me that my Friday night "fun funds” were about to be chewed up before the weekend had even begun. My over-reliance on technology and reduced awareness of the physical parking signage cost me a $246 towing charge and a $195 parking fine. And as an economist at the state's peak motoring club, my $441 error was not only costly, but simply shameful!