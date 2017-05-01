Gympie volunteers granted a financial boost

Volunteers like June O'Sullivan (centre) stand to benefit from a round of government grants. She is pictured here before last year's Volunteer Week celebrations with Estelle Cummings - Community Development Support Officer for Gympie Regional Council (left) and Cassandra Elstob - Project Co-Ordinator Gympie Region Volunteer Centre (right).

GYMPIE region volunteers and organisations stand to gain more than $85,000 in the near future.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today announced that 40 community groups in Wide Bay will share in more than $160,000 to support the work of almost 1200 volunteers.

"The Coalition Government's Volunteer Grants program has allocated $163,857 to 40 community groups in Wide Bay, enabling them to purchase new equipment, and meet training and transport costs," Mr O'Brien said.

"These grants of between $1000 and $5000 enable local organisations to better support their volunteers.

"Our communities wouldn't be the same without the efforts of local volunteers, doing the extraordinary, improving the lives of others.

"In a diverse range of ways, community groups supported by volunteers, deliver services, support and assistance. This funding recognizes the work and contributions of volunteers, who give their time and energy to help build stronger, more cohesive communities.

"I'm glad that our local organisations will have this support to continue their valuable work and I congratulate the organisations on the success of their applications," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien added that next week, from May 8, is National Volunteer Week, and encouraged everyone to acknowledge the important work of our volunteers and their organisations in building stronger communities.

"The energy, expertise and time our volunteers give to our community supports those most in need and represents what Australian communities are all about - giving a helping hand.

"If you know of a volunteer who deserves special recognition, please visit the One Stop Shop page on my website www.llewobrien.com.au to access a volunteer nomination form, or call my office on 4121 2936 and I can arrange to present them with a certificate to thank them for their service."

Gympie organisations that stand to gain from the grants include:

$3725 to Tin Can Bay Fishing Club

$5000 to Gympie Volunteer First Aid Services Inc

$5000 to the Kilkivan Bowls Club Inc

$3000 to the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Inc

$3099 to Cooloola Coast Medical Transport Inc

$1650 to the Tin Can Bay Resource and Referral Assoc. Inc.

$2500 to Kandanga Tennis Club Inc

$2063 to Widgee District Hall & Recreation Association Inc

$4500 to the Tin Can Bay Community and Men's Shed Inc

$4988 to the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival Inc

$4640 to the The Lions Club of Tin Can Bay Inc.

$5000 to the Gympie Diggers Football Club Inc.

$4800 to the Cooloola Trail Care Alliance Inc

$5000 to Cooloola Cove Residents & Friends Inc

$4800 to the Rattler Railway Company Ltd

$3000 to the Mary Valley Stages Rugby League Club Inc

$5000 to the Cooloola Coast Youth Activity Project Inc.

$5000 to Friends of Amamoor Inc.

$5000 to the Cooloola Human Services Network Association Inc

$5000 to the Kandanga Cemetery Assoc Inc

$2100 to the Chatsworth Hall Committee Inc.

PLUS a couple of individuals will receive grants to cover reimbursements from their own pockets.