Elon Musk now richer than Mark Zuckerberg

by Nathan Vass in New York
1st Sep 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Elon Musk is now richer than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla, surpassed Zuckerberg on Monday US time as Tesla stock surged more than 475 per cent.

 

Musk was worth $111.3 billion ($A155b).

Zuckerberg, by comparison, was worth $110.5 billion ($A150b).

As noted by Bloomberg, Musk's net worth has quickly grown by $76.1 billion this year as Tesla shares continue to soar.

Days ago, Musk was said to be the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion.

Elon Musk and presidential candidate Kanye Wests. Picture: Supplide
That amount of money is still around half of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' net worth - said to be worth $200 billion ($A270b).

Musk's 40.4 million Tesla shares are said to account for $87 billion worth of his fortune.

Microsoft's Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are also worth over $100 billion.

Zuckerberg reached the milestone earlier this year.

 

On Friday, Musk revealed a new device from Neuralink, his startup.

Neuralink wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.

The goal is to develop implants that can treat neural disorders - and that may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with possible future superintelligent computers.

Originally published as Elon Musk now richer than Mark Zuckerberg

