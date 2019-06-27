Menu
Richmond MP Justine Elliot says she condemns NSW Nationals for supporting nuclear power. PICTURE: The CNPE de Nogent -sur-Seine Power station in France, taken in 2008. EDF HO
Politics

Elliot condemns NSW Nationals' nuclear power push

Michael Doyle
by
27th Jun 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
FEDERAL Richmond MP Justine Elliot has condemned the NSW Nationals Party following their leader's support for nuclear energy.

NSW Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals, John Barilaro, this week endorsed a national referendum or plebiscite on nuclear energy.

This comes in the wake of a study conducted by lobby group Industry Super Australia which claimed nuclear reactors should be considered as a realistic option for base-load power in Australia.

But Mrs Elliot, who spoke out against nuclear power last week, said she was completely against the idea and believed the country needed to be converting to renewable energy.

"We need to invest in renewable energy and make sure there is a transition from coal-fired power," she said.

"John Barilaro the other day endorsed it, let's remember this is (Tweed MP) Geoff Provest's boss. I would condemn the Nationals Party for the fact they are openly pushing nuclear power."

Mrs Elliot said she wanted nuclear power to remain illegal in Australia, and stated it was "far too dangerous" to consider.

Tweed Daily News

