PRIZE CHOICE: Elli Webb and Gympie Regional Council claimed the Best Council Sale for this year's Garage Sale Trail event.
Council News

Elli scores big for Gympie council's garage sale trail

scott kovacevic
by
20th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
ELLI Webb's passion for environmental protection has helped land a gong for Gympie Regional Council, which was awarded the Best Council Sale for this year's event.

But although the award bears the council's moniker, Ms Webb said the success was a Gympie team effort.

"It's not just about the event, it's about participation in the community,” she said.

"Some councils... just advertise the event, they don't hold their own.

"We held our own, and we had entertainment.

"We didn't just cater for community groups we actually opened up the community as well.”

Even the garage sale itself was about more than just getting rid of old goods, she said.

"How many of us have all this stuff in our sheds that we got a couple of Christmases ago? We don't use it.

"Recycling is great, but reusing is a step above.

"When you reuse, you're reusing something that's already made.

"Our Earth needs this, and we can do it just by a garage sale.”

Gympie Times

