Ellen’s most awkward celeb interviews

Ellen's had some awkward celebrity interviews on her show.

DAKOTAJohnson isn't the only star who's suffered through a horrifically awkward interview on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star made headlines around the world yesterday when she stood up to Ellen who accused the actress of not inviting her to her recent birthday party.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Johnson said. "I did invite you and you didn't come."

Johnson, 30, was applauded on social media for the way she handled herself, with one fan writing: "Dakota Johnson not taking sh*t from Ellen is like the best thing ever".

Another added: "I appreciated Dakota after she managed to pump humour into 50 shades. I appreciate her even more for calling Ellen out on her petty sh*t."

Johnson is the latest in a string of stars who have had forgettable encounters with Ellen on her talk show.

Here are Ellen's most awkward celebrity interviews.

KATY PERRY

When Russell Brand and Katy Perry split after just 14 months of marriage in 2011, it was one of the biggest celebrity stories of the year.

"I was pretty f***ed," Perry said about the break-up in a 2013 interview. "It hurt a lot. I got a good knock."

Ellen and Perry are close friends, so you can imagine how awkward it was when the talk show host completely forgot that the singer had been married before during a 2017 interview.

As the pair were playing a game, Perry made the off-handed comment: "Do I have to get married … again!"

The talk show host stared at Perry in confusion and said quietly, "You were not married".

"I was, when I was 25," Perry said.

"Were you?" a doubtful Ellen asked. "To who?"

"Um, his name is Russell Brand" Perry said in disbelief. "Remember, you gave me some wedding gifts on this show."

"Oh that's right, I forgot about Russell," Ellen replied.

Awkward.

HASAN MINHAJ

Hasan Minhaj is a hugely popular stand-up comedian who has his own Netflix show called Patriot Act.

When he appeared on Ellen, the host kicked off the interview by saying, "It's so nice to meet you, I'm a huge fan!"

But despite the compliment, Ellen then made it clear she didn't really know how to pronounce his name.

"And it's Hasaam Minaaj?" she asked.

"No," he replied.

"Yes," protested Ellen.

"No," he repeated.

"Really?" she asked.

Minhaj then spent the next few minutes teaching the host how to say his name properly.

Huge fan indeed.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift has had a number of high profile boyfriends over the years, but as much as she likes to write songs about them, she doesn't like to talk about her love life in interviews.

Ellen wouldn't accept that though when the singer appeared on her show in 2013.

The host repeatedly tried to get Swift to admit that she had dated Zac Efron in the past despite the fact the young singer had said it wasn't true.

"We didn't date," Swift said.

"Yes you did!" Ellen replied. "Why do you deny it?"

The host then showed a number of photos of Swift with famous men she had been linked to in the past and asked her to ring a bell to confirm which ones she had actually dated.

"I don't know if I'm going to do this," a unimpressed Swift said.

"Yeah, you will," Ellen told her.

Swift refused to ring the bell as the various photos showed up on the screen, so Ellen took the bell off her and started ringing it herself.

"I don't want to (play)," Swift said as the game wore on. "They'll send me angry emails and I don't want to get them."

Ellen continued though until the singer finally snapped.

"What are you doing to me? Stop it! Stop it! Stop!" she said. "It makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here (on the show) you put a different dude up here on the screen and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

NICOLE KIDMAN

Ellen made Nicole Kidman relive one of the most awkward moments of her career.

The Aussie actress went viral for her bizarre clapping technique at the Oscars in 2017 and the talk show host couldn't help but ask her about it on her show a couple of months later.

"You got a lot of attention for the way you were clapping," Ellen said as Kidman cringed.

The Big Little Lies star threw her head in her hands as Ellen aired footage of the Oscars moment on the big screen behind them.

"OK, can you get that off?" the mortified actress said as the footage played on loop.

A clearly uncomfortable Kidman then tried to explain that she was clapping that way due to the expensive jewellery she had on her hands.

"I borrowed these expensive jewels and I was like, 'I must not damage these diamonds because I have to give them back at midnight,'" she said.

Ellen continued to discuss the topic and said to Kidman, "Let's see you clap right now, how do you clap?"

"I've worked on it," Kidman said.

What do you think of Ellen as an interviewer?