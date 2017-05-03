27°
Elizna up for Summer Surf Girl title

Rowan Schindler
| 3rd May 2017 5:04 PM
RAINBOW BEACH SURF GIRL: Elizna Smit is competing to become the Queensland Surf Life Saving Summer Surf Girl.
RAINBOW Beach surf life saver Elizna Smit is one of 12 top young female surf lifesavers who are at Broadbeach this week for the final judging week of the 2017 Summer Surf Girl program.

The University of the Sunshine Coast student represents the Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

Each entrant represents their respective surf club over 12 months in order to raise funds, connect with their community and spread the surf safety message.

The finalists face final judging tasks this week before this year's winner is announced at the annual gala ball at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday night.

Now in its 53rd consecutive year, the program has raised a staggering $15.7 million since its inception.

All participants are fully qualified surf lifesavers in their own right, and are responsible for designing their campaign to align with Surf Life Saving Queensland's (SLSQ) vision of zero preventable deaths in Queensland public waters.

SLSQ chief operating officer George Hill applauded the immense efforts of this year's entrants who have balanced the program around their regular patrols and other surf lifesaving commitments.

"An incredible amount of dedication is given by our Summer Surf Girls each year,” he said.

"These young lifesavers are the future leaders in our organisation and what they have achieved over the past 9-12 months is staggering.

"In addition to participating in the program by fundraising and promoting beach safety, they've managed to balance work and/or study along with their regular patrols keeping members of the public safe at the beach.

"It is no mean feat and they should be very proud and they should all be extremely proud of their efforts and the impact they make in their communities.”

Judging will continue throughout the week and will include:

Surf rescue beach patrol set up/water safety; (board/tube rescue and CPR demonstration)

Community education presentations to multicultural school students;

Individual interviews with judging panel;

Final judging presentation speeches and content.

Entrant persona and working as part of a team.

To win, several factors are taken into consideration including - the innovation in their campaign, their volunteering aspects within their club, their skills as a lifesaver and what they do to publicly engage and enhance peoples awareness of surf safety and their club.

The 2017 Summer Surf Girl winner will be announced on Saturday 6 May at a Gala Ball at Brisbane City Hall. The winner will take home a brand new Holden Spark thanks to Zupps Mt Gravatt.

Other awards to be presented will include Summer Surf Girl Runner-Up, Summer Surf Girl Highest Fundraiser and Summer Surf Girl Innovation Award.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie rainbow beach rainbow beach slsc summer surf girl surf life saving

