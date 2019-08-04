Elite school agrees to pay sacked teacher $1m

THE elite Brisbane Boy's College who sacked a rowing coach for telling his squad not to twirl their "wangers" has admitted the man never did anything wrong.

It comes as David Bellamy in late July won a five-year battle to clear his name against Presbyterian and Methodist Schools' Association, which runs BBC.

The confidential settlement reached between the parties in the Queensland Supreme Court is understood to include a payment and Mr Bellamy's legal costs.

It is said to top $1 million.

A statement agreed between the parties and finalised on August 1 was prepared as part of the settlement, and has been provided to The Sunday Mail.

Former BBC rowing coach David Bellamy was sacked for telling boys not to “wave their wangers”. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

In the statement, PMSA said they wish to "emphasise that it has never suggested, and never intended to suggest, that Mr Bellamy was not a suitable person to supervise or coach students of the College".

"Mr Bellamy is an experienced and successful rowing coach who, as Director of Rowing and Head Coach, in fact formed good relationships with his crews and who oversaw the rowing program that enjoyed improvements in results during his time at the College," the statement signed by PMSA chairman Greg Adsett and Mr Bellamy said.

"Mr Bellamy performed his role with good intent and the PMSA wishes Mr Bellamy personal and professional success in the future."

PMSA chairman Gregory Adsett.

Sacked rowing coach David Bellamy at his old job.

The matter reached the confidential settlement just one day before a mammoth trial for unfair dismissal and breach of contract was set to begin earlier this year.

Mr Bellamy was seeking damages not less than $450,000 and had sued the school for damages for defamation for $650,000, as well as legal costs.

The saga began in 2014 after Mr Bellamy was sacked for telling students during a sex talk not to twirl their "wangers" - slang for penises - and waving his hand in front of his trousers.

He had been asked to warn the boys about their behaviour after "lewd sex acts" by BBC boys at a rowing camp at the University of Queensland the year before when a boy slapped another on the face with his penis.

David Bellamy at his home. Picture: Jono Searle.

Mr Bellamy has maintained he was simply attempting to stop the misbehaviours of the previous year from being repeated.

In court papers, Bellamy's lawyers maintained his prospects of obtaining work as a rowing coach or administrator "have been effectively destroyed" as a result of the dismissal.

Friends have previously said Mr Bellamy was "over the moon" a deal had been reached in his favour.