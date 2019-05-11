Elite Gympie hockey duo make Queensland U21 sides

HOCKEY: Gympie's next generation of elite hockey talent is in good hands and it's led by an impressive duo who have been selected in the Queensland under-21 squad.

Nineteen-year-old Cooloola Heat goalkeeper Harrison Parker and 20-year-old Polygras Super League champion Annie Johnson have earned their spots through separate roads of hard work and determination but face weeks of training before they learn if they've made the final squads.

Johnson, who just won the Super League as part of a Wide Bay Thunder side that also included Hockeyroo and Queensland Scorchers legend Jodie Kenny said she faced a whole new set of challenges to make this year's final team.

Harrison Parker's hard work has paid off with his inclusion in the Queensland under-21 squad setup. Leeroy Todd

"It was really good to win (the Super League), we came last last year and it was my first grand final in four years in the team,” Johnson said.

"To beat Brisbane in the final was the cherry on top.

"I've recently moved to Chinchilla and play in the Brisbane comp, so I have to drive to Brisbane and back for games.

"Now with Queensland stuff I have to make the commitment to drive four hours and sacrifice the time to be there on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"I've played the past two years and I hope I can this year, it's my last year of eligibility for the under-21 team.”

Johnson said her focus remained solely on making the team for now but she would re-evaluate her future in the sport afterwards.

"I'm studying now so I do that when I can and need to make placement arrangements too,” she said.

"I'm still committed right now but after this year I'm not so sure. I have to re-evaluate where I'm going and what I want to do. I'm enjoying it still and hope I can make the team.”

Parker faced a battle of his own to make the squad after being a shadow player for last year's Queensland country team.

He credited his progress to regular spots in Dominic Stephens' Cooloola Heat set-up and getting stronger in the gym.

"It's my first time in the under-21s, I played for the under-15 club team and the under-16 schoolboys,” he said.

"Playing on the coast in the Div 1 team and training with my PT at the gym has definitely helped me in the last couple of years.

"I'm excited to keep improving my game and hopefully I can make the final team.”

Parker and the Heat play Maroochydore at home tomorrow at 3pm.