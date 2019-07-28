Menu
Eleven killed in Syria market airstrike

by Sarah El Deeb
28th Jul 2019 3:52 PM

A SYRIAN government airstrike has hit a busy open-air market in the country's northwest, killing at least 11 people, most of them children, according to activists.

The town of Ariha has been particularly targeted over the last week as the government escalates its offensive against the country's last rebel stronghold.

The airstrike in Ariha left an 18-month-old girl with an amputated leg and a man with serious injuries to his bladder and torso, according the Idlib's central hospital chief Mohamad Abrash.

He said both are in a critical condition, and the girl's mother is also in the ICU with internal bleeding in the head and an injury to the chest.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, and another activist collective called Ariha Today said most of those killed were children.

Ariha Today named six children under the age of 14 who it said were killed in the airstrike.

Ariha has been repeatedly targeted over the past week as Syria's government looks to regain momentum in its stalled offensive, which began in late April.

It is one of the main towns in Idlib province, which along with the surrounding rural areas of Hama province is home to three million people.

