The pregnant elephant was killed. Picture: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
Pets & Animals

Elephant dies after being fed explosives

by Ben Cost
4th Jun 2020 1:00 PM

Indian wildlife officials are mourning the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, India, who reportedly died after being fed a firecracker-filled pineapple by an unknown assailant.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth," the state's chief wildlife warden Surendra Kumar said.

The outraged official told local media he's certain the pineapple that was tampered with was meant to kill the animal, The Tribune India reports.

The elephant. Picture: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
The ill-intentioned feeding reportedly occurred in a remote valley in Attappadi, a forest in southern India, where the 15-year-old elephant had entered a village to forage for food last month, reports The Quint.

The animal died a while later in a Malappuram district river, according to a heartbreaking Facebook post by wildlife official Mohan Krishnan, who wasn't able to rescue her.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water," the bereaved ranger wrote.

"She had a sixth sense that she was going to die."

She was around 15 years old. Picture: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
An autopsy revealed that the animal was pregnant at the time of her tragic death.

It's unknown who committed the vile crime.

However, Mr Kumar vowed to "punish him for 'hunting' the elephant" and has reportedly "directed the forest officials to nab the culprit".

In response, the Kerala Forest Department reiterated the portion of the Indian constitution mandating that citizens be kind to animals.

"Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution says that it shall be duty of every citizen of India to have compassion for living creatures," the department tweeted on Tuesday.

 

This story was originally published by the New York Post and is reproduced with permission

The elephant was found to be pregnant at the time of her death. Picture: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook
animals elephants explosives india

