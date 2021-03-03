Electrician busted with enough weed to last him a year

A Gympie region 42yo father was caught with a weed-growing setup, multiple plants and dried weed in his family home.

Through searching the home of a 42-year-old Gympie region father in January, police found eight established marijuana plants, 61 grams of dried marijuana and a selection of growing equipment.

Dion Paul Cooke had set up a marijuana growing hub in his shed, where police found a black grow tent and two cupboards fitted with lights and fans.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said inside the tent, six plants were growing and were 50-60cm high.

“In the cupboard police located one plant that was 50cm in height,” Mr Phillips said.

“[They] located one gram in the main bedroom, 14 grams in another bedroom, two glass jars containing 15 grams, another clip seal bag with 16 grams, 13 grams in the shed and cannabis seeds.”

They also found a seedling tray, another plant that was 50cm high, a brass pipe and scissors.

Cooke pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to the four charges and told police it was enough marijuana to last him the whole year.

Solicitor Adrian Hawkes told the court Cooke used the drug for pain relief caused by scoliosis but said he had been convicted in the past and “needs to learn” that it is illegal.

“He is very remorseful,” Mr Hawk said.

“He has been with his wife of seven years and they have four children between them.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Cooke $2000 and convictions were recorded.