Electric car subscription service launches in Queensland

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Feb 2021 8:06 AM
You can subscribe to magazines, streaming services, food delivery and now in Queensland you can subscribe to electric cars.

It's a part of a plan by energy company AGL to get between a quarter and a half of all vehicles sold in Australia to be electric by 2030.

Australia is a little behind other countries in the take up of electric cars Queenslanders can now drive Tesla's and other electric cars without owning them.

 

Brisbane is getting a new subscription service for electric cars.
AGL Executive General Manager John Chambers is excited to bring the subscription service to Queensland.

"At the moment EVs are more expensive but they are still early and we only have a handful here in Australia … so we figured this was a way to get them in early," Mr Chambers said.

"We are on the pathway now but it's initiatives like this and more charging stations and incentives that will really get the ecosystem going, the interest is there we've just got to get the settings right."

 

 

The program has already began in Melbourne and Sydney with Queensland more than just the logical next step.

"Queensland is home to the world's longest electric super highway, which means electric vehicle drivers can travel with ease from Cairns to Coolangatta," Mr Chambers said.

"Queensland has a great charging infrastructure that you guys are building up there so that is a real supporter but also in our expressions of interest that we had for Melbourne, we were getting more interest in Queensland then we were getting from any other states."

The subscription service is just an early step in a plan to get more electric vehicles on the road.

