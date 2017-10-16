Electric Barnsey turns it on for massive Gympie crowd

THE weather played nice long enough to make the Gold Rush Festival and Gympie Regional Council Rush Concert in Albert Park an electric night and a huge success on Saturday.

It was indeed spine tingling to see so many people in the beloved old grandstand (which proved to be up to the task) and on the field at Albert Park, dancing, singing, having fun and basking in the outstanding Aussie talent.

Rush Concert - Paul Gray LEEROY TODD

Crowd number estimates range up to 12,000, with about 7000 tickets sold before Saturday (many from out of town) and several thousand paying as they went through the gates.

Gold Rush Parade participants got a good soaking in the afternoon, but then the rain held off until Jimmy Barnes belted out his last song, a powerful rendition of Astrid.

Rush Concert - Brooke Schubert LEEROY TODD

Jimmy was in great form and gave an electric performance. Indeed, the entire line-up was exceptional and if you didn't go, you really missed something amazing.

The ground underfoot at Albert Park was a bit squelchy, and I've no doubt the poor groundsmen will have a job of it getting the surface back to its former self, but boy was it worth it.

Rush Concert - Aiden Patrick TotoSenda LEEROY TODD

Full credit to the vision of Gympie Regional Council and organisers Matt Allard, Heather Kelly and their team. You gave us all something to remember.