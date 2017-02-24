33°
Electorates shock: you'll be surprised where you are now

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Feb 2017 10:11 AM
BOUNDARIES SHOCK: Electorates shake-up hits home for Gympie region
RAINBOW Beach will be part of Noosa and cut off from the rest of the Cooloola Coast.

That is only part of the shock from draft new electoral boundaries announced by the Queensland Electoral Commission.

Gympie region's western areas, now part of Callide, will be partly taken over by Nanango electorate,including Tansey, Cinnabar and Goomeri.

Tiaro will be part of Gympie electorate, despite its general links to Maryborough.

And it appears Pomona and Cooran are also likely to become part of Noosa electorate.

The changes make more sense in some areas than in others, local MPs say.

INFOGRAPHIC: The new Queensland electoral map. (Supplied: Queensland Redistribution Commission)
Gympie MP Tony Perrett was yesterday aghast at a boundary running between Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach, which would become part of Noosa electorate, despite being separated by many kilometres of national park and having almost no community of interest on most issues.

The new draft boundaries will be subject to a public comment period and possible revision before going to state parliament to become law.

Some of the boundaries seem certain to attract plenty of reaction, especially along the Cooloola Coast.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett at Rainbow Beach
Rainbow Beach "moved” to Noosa and cut off from rest of Cooloola by new draft boundaries

