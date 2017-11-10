Election sign heist on Cooloola Coast

SIGN OF THE TIMES: One Nation supporter Ian Gordon and party candidate Chelle Dobson have had several signs stolen.

ONE Nation's Gympie campaign has been the victim of sticky fingers, with a number of their signs stolen in the past few days.

Nine of the corflute signs campaigning for candidate Chelle Dobson had been taken since the start of the week, while several others had been found covered in graffiti.

Ms Dobson's media officer Ian Gordon said he was frustrated by the disappearing signs, whether it was political sabotage by supporters of other parties running in the election or they had just been taken on a lark.

"What annoys us is the theft. It's pure theft,” Mr Gordon said.

"They're not cheap.

"It's so wrong, what's the point?

"We're all in the same boat, we've got to pay for them.”

Most of the signs had vanished from Cooloola Cove, although a couple had also been taken from the Mary Valley Highway.

Signs that have been erected in areas like Victory Heights have been left untouched. Mr Gordon said he would be following up the thefts with the police and the Electoral Commission.

He was also disappointed with the impact the theft could have on a campaign in which One Nation was shaping up as the main competition against the LNP for the Gympie seat.

"Whoever's going to win has got to win fairly,” he said.

A Gympie Police spokesman said they had not received any reports of the stolen signs being dumped in the region.