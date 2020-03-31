Election: ‘No comment’ as Curran (almost) concedes defeat

WAIT FOR IT: Outgoing Gympie region mayor Mick Curran has refrained from conceding defeat after the weekend council elecitons, but says he will be making a statement when the poll is declared.

“IT’S all good,” outgoing Gympie region mayor Mick Curran said this morning, as he contemplated a future without Gympie Regional Council.

“Life goes on,” he said.

Asked his response to the vote which ousted him in favour of challenger Glen Hartwig, Mr Curran said the time for him to comment would be after the final count is known and the poll result declared by Electoral Commission Queensland.

“I will be making a release when the poll is officially declared, which could be next week,” he said.

“I’m still in the role until every divisional result is declared and I’m still tied to a Code of Conduct, so I have to be very careful about what I say until the poll is declared.”

Mr Curran won three elections; voted in as a councillor in 2012, winning the mayoral by-election in 2015 and having that win confirmed at the 2015 regular council election.

“I’m not going to come out swinging. The new councillors have an enormous job ahead.

“Everything we aimed to achieve, we achieved,” he said, addding that he did not intend to be a sideline critic of the new council’s conduct.

“The race is run,” he said.