Election: How Gympie defied the pandemic

GYMPIE region voters are a hardy lot who defied coronavirus concerns to have their say, according to Electoral Commission Queensland figures.

An ECQ spokeswoman said the 77 per cent voter turnout across Queensland compared with an average of 83 per cent in more normal times.

“But the ECQ is pretty happy with 77 per cent in the circumstances,” she said.

Gympie voters did better than that though, despite its generally older and possibly more vulnerable population in a time of pandemic.

The Gympie region election turnout was 78.7 per cent, including postal and phone votes.

Of 37,400 electors 29,460 voted one way or another and of those, 24,100 voted in person, either on election day or earlier at pre-polling stations.

A total of 660 registered for telephone voting and 4700 had a postal vote processed.

In-person voting included 10,400 who voted on election day and 13,700 who pre-polled.

The figures show 7900 people failed to vote.

Potentially good news for non voters is that, while they may receive a “failure to vote” notice, they may escape a fine.

“They will then have the opportunity to explain why they didn’t vote; a fine is not automatic,” the spokeswoman said.

She also offered an explanation for what appeared to be disappearing votes, as some candidates found themselves with fewer votes as counting continued, something which is not normally possible.

The explanation is that the earlier figures were a preliminary and relatively fast count, intended to give an early indication for the benefit of candidates and the public.

The later figures came from the slower formal count, on which the election result will be determined.

Close results in the Cooloola Coast’s Division 1 and Southside’s Division 7 may require recounting and possible the distribution of preferences, especially in Division 1, where incumbent councillor Mark McDonald is in a tight contest with challenger Jess Milne.

The winner will be decided on the basis of who wins more than half the available vote.

If neither wins outright, the preference votes achieved by the two remaining candidates, Philip Feldman and Ash Little, will be important.

With Mr Little in last place so far, it is possible the second preference votes of his supporters will be distributed and may decide the final outcome.

This may also occur in Division 7, where challenger Warren Polley, on 1160 votes has a slim lead over incumbent deputy mayor Bob Leitch, on 1119.

The decision there may ultimately depend on preferences from the substantial 862-vote performance of the third candidate, Donna Reardon.

.