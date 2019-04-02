ELECTION: Hinkler MP accused of splashing cash to save seat

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has hit back at claims the State Government wasn't consulted regarding the Hinkler Regional Deal.

HINKLER'S Labor candidate has accused incumbent MP Keith Pitt of making a "feeble attempt" to secure votes ahead of the Federal election.

On Money Mr Pitt announced $40 million would be spent developing Hervey Bay's CBD under the Hinkler Regional Deal, while another $7.7 million was announced to fund the Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd extension.

Labor candidate Richard Pascoe said while the money was much-needed and welcome, it was "disappointing and shameful for Mr Pitt to play politics with this region by making this announcement a week out from an election being called".

"I am glad Mr Pitt has heard my constant calls for more money to be invested in the area," he said.

"I have been calling for a significant investment in the area since my selection as a candidate."

Mr Pascoe said the new investment announcements were aimed at saving Mr Pitt's seat.

He also accused Mr Pitt on failing to work with the State Government on the Regional Deal.

But Mr Pitt slammed that claim.

"The Labor candidate's ignorant assumption that the councils and the Federal Government haven't worked with the State Government is ludicrous," he said.

"The Labor candidate clearly has no knowledge of how intergovernmental arrangements work and hasn't even bothered to ring Deputy Premier Trad to demand the State Government delivers for the people of this electorate.

"All we need the Labor candidate to do is tell his mates in the Queensland Labor Government to stump up their share."

Mr Pitt said State Government departments worked with their Federal Government counterparts and councils to progress the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"It was the State Government politicians who turned their back on the deal - and the people of this electorate - when they refused to sign the statement of intent."