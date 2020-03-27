Election Day: Where, when, how and who you can vote for
ELECTION day polling booths for Gympie Regional Council are open from 8am-6pm on March 28, 2020:
WATCH HERE: Gympie council election mayoral debate replay
READ MORE: Hartwig and Curran’s war of words over Curran’s $10k political donation
MAYORAL CANDIDATES:
Mick Curran
Glen Hartwig
Tim Jerome
READ MORE: Council candidates reveal their fix to the Gympie sporting field issue
DIVISION 1
Candidates:
Mark McDonald
Jess Milne
Ash Little
Phil Feldman
Polling booths:
Cooloola Cove: Veterans Community Hall, Cnr Nautilus Drive & Santa Maria Court
Rainbow Beach: Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road
Tin Can Bay: Tin Can Bay P‐10 State School, 2 Snapper Creek Road
CLICK HERE: Big changes to Gympie council boundaries
READ MORE: What every Gympie council candidate thinks we should do about our rubbish services
DIVISION 2
Candidates:
Leonora Cox and Dolly Jensen
Polling booths:
Curra: Curra Country Club, 10 David Drive
Goomboorian: Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Road
Gunalda: Gunalda State School, King Street
Veteran: Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Road
DIVISION 3
Candidates:
Mal Gear
Colleen Miller
Michiel Pratt
Shane Waldock
Terry McMullan
Polling booths:
Chatsworth: Chatsworth State School, 15 Rammutt Road
Gympie City: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street
Gympie North: James Nash State High School, 109 Myall Street
ELECTION DAY CONUNDRUM: Gympie GPs beg region to stay home while AMA says people should not be fined for failing to vote this year
DIVISION 4
Candidates:
Daryl Dodt
Bruce Devereaux
Rae Gate
Wayne Sachs
Polling booths:
Gympie City: The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street
Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road
Horseshoe Bend: Church Of Christ Hall, 10 Tucker Street
Gympie City: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street
CLICK HERE: Council candidates reveal whether or not they will keep their day job if elected
DIVISION 5
Candidates:
Dan Stewart
Chelle Dobson
Rob Burns
Polling booths:
Gympie East: Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Road
Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road
Mothar Mountain Hall, Cnr Old Noosa & Shadbolt Roads
READ MORE: The candidates who called it quits on “the gauntlet” and those who refused
DIVISION 6
Candidates:
Hilary Smerdon
Brian Thomas
Mikki Lawson
Polling booths:
Goomeri : Goomeri State School, MacTaggart Street
Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road
Kilkivan: Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street
Lower Wonga: Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Road
Pie Creek: Pie Creek Hall, Herron Road
Tansey: Tansey Bowls Club, 21 Tansey Hall Road
Widgee: Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie‐Woolooga Road
CLICK HERE: Gloves off as Gympie rugby boss slams council duo over playing field bias
DIVISION 7
Candidates:
Bob Leitch
Donna Reardon
Warren Polley
Polling booths:
Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road
Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road
READ MORE: How each candidate says they will make Gympie council more transparent
DIVISION 8
Candidates:
Bob Fredman
Trent Mitchell
Lyndall Ensbey
Polling booths:
Amamoor: Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth Street
Imbil: Mary Valley State College, 15 Edward Street
Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road
Kandanga: Kandanga State School, 84 Main Street
READ MORE: Mudslinging and confusion at out-of-control election forum
Polling Booths Fraser Coast Regional Council
DIVISION 2
Bauple: Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road
Glenwood: Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road
Tiaro: Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Terrace
If you want to vote today (Friday)
Gympie Regional Council – Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room, 32 Mellor Street, 9am-6pm
Fraser Coast Regional Council:
Division 2 Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro. Division 4 Returning Office 72 Ellena St, Maryborough. Division 8 Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Avenue, Urraween.
OPINION: Why the truth at electoin time is harder to find than Where’s Wally