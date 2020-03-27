Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayoral candidates Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome and Mick Curran.
Mayoral candidates Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome and Mick Curran.
News

Election Day: Where, when, how and who you can vote for

Shelley Strachan
27th Mar 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELECTION day polling booths for Gympie Regional Council are open from 8am-6pm on March 28, 2020:

WATCH HERE: Gympie council election mayoral debate replay

READ MORE: Hartwig and Curran’s war of words over Curran’s $10k political donation

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

March 2020 Gympie council election divisions
March 2020 Gympie council election divisions

Mick Curran

Glen Hartwig

Tim Jerome

READ MORE: Council candidates reveal their fix to the Gympie sporting field issue

DIVISION 1

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 1
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 1

Candidates:

Mark McDonald

Jess Milne

Ash Little

Phil Feldman

Polling booths:

Cooloola Cove: Veterans Community Hall, Cnr Nautilus Drive & Santa Maria Court

Rainbow Beach: Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road

Tin Can Bay: Tin Can Bay P‐10 State School, 2 Snapper Creek Road

CLICK HERE: Big changes to Gympie council boundaries

READ MORE: What every Gympie council candidate thinks we should do about our rubbish services

DIVISION 2

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 2
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 2

Candidates:

Leonora Cox and Dolly Jensen

Polling booths:

Curra: Curra Country Club, 10 David Drive

Goomboorian: Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Road

Gunalda: Gunalda State School, King Street

Veteran: Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Road

DIVISION 3

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 3
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 3

Candidates:

Mal Gear

Colleen Miller

Michiel Pratt

Shane Waldock

Terry McMullan

Polling booths:

Chatsworth: Chatsworth State School, 15 Rammutt Road

Gympie City: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street

Gympie North: James Nash State High School, 109 Myall Street

ELECTION DAY CONUNDRUM: Gympie GPs beg region to stay home while AMA says people should not be fined for failing to vote this year

DIVISION 4

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 4
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 4

Candidates:

Daryl Dodt

Bruce Devereaux

Rae Gate

Wayne Sachs

Polling booths:

Gympie City: The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road

Horseshoe Bend: Church Of Christ Hall, 10 Tucker Street

Gympie City: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street

CLICK HERE: Council candidates reveal whether or not they will keep their day job if elected

DIVISION 5

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 5
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 5

Candidates:

Dan Stewart

Chelle Dobson

Rob Burns

Polling booths:

Gympie East: Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Road

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road

Mothar Mountain Hall, Cnr Old Noosa & Shadbolt Roads

READ MORE: The candidates who called it quits on “the gauntlet” and those who refused

DIVISION 6

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 6
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 6

Candidates:

Hilary Smerdon

Brian Thomas

Mikki Lawson

Polling booths:

Goomeri : Goomeri State School, MacTaggart Street

Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road

Kilkivan: Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street

Lower Wonga: Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Road

Pie Creek: Pie Creek Hall, Herron Road

Tansey: Tansey Bowls Club, 21 Tansey Hall Road

Widgee: Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie‐Woolooga Road

CLICK HERE: Gloves off as Gympie rugby boss slams council duo over playing field bias

DIVISION 7

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 7
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 7

Candidates:

Bob Leitch

Donna Reardon

Warren Polley

Polling booths:

Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road

Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road

READ MORE: How each candidate says they will make Gympie council more transparent

DIVISION 8

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 8
March 2020 Gympie council election Division 8

Candidates:

Bob Fredman

Trent Mitchell

Lyndall Ensbey

Polling booths:

Amamoor: Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth Street

Imbil: Mary Valley State College, 15 Edward Street

Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road

Kandanga: Kandanga State School, 84 Main Street

READ MORE: Mudslinging and confusion at out-of-control election forum

Polling Booths Fraser Coast Regional Council

DIVISION 2

Bauple: Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road

Glenwood: Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road

Tiaro: Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Terrace

If you want to vote today (Friday)

Gympie Regional Council – Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room, 32 Mellor Street, 9am-6pm

Fraser Coast Regional Council:

Division 2 Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro. Division 4 Returning Office 72 Ellena St, Maryborough. Division 8 Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Avenue, Urraween.

OPINION: Why the truth at electoin time is harder to find than Where’s Wally

gympie council electoin 2020
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bunnings announces updated trading hours

        premium_icon Bunnings announces updated trading hours

        News From Monday, they will will open exclusively for trade customers, health and emergency services workers before 9am on weekdays.

        ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        premium_icon ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        Politics Surgeon predicts big spike in COVID-19 cases if elections go ahead .

        Fatal crash: police officer airlifted after man dies at scene

        premium_icon Fatal crash: police officer airlifted after man dies at...

        News A MAN in his 40s is dead, after his vehicle apparently came into collision with an...

        Hairdressers can’t afford to stay open, can’t afford to shut

        premium_icon Hairdressers can’t afford to stay open, can’t afford to shut

        News Gympie salon manager Meredith Brown has welcomed the ‘backflip’ on the 30-minute...