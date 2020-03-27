Election Day: Where, when, how and who you can vote for

ELECTION day polling booths for Gympie Regional Council are open from 8am-6pm on March 28, 2020:

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

March 2020 Gympie council election divisions

Mick Curran

Glen Hartwig

Tim Jerome

DIVISION 1

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 1

Candidates:

Mark McDonald

Jess Milne

Ash Little

Phil Feldman

Polling booths:

Cooloola Cove: Veterans Community Hall, Cnr Nautilus Drive & Santa Maria Court

Rainbow Beach: Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road

Tin Can Bay: Tin Can Bay P‐10 State School, 2 Snapper Creek Road

DIVISION 2

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 2

Candidates:

Leonora Cox and Dolly Jensen

Polling booths:

Curra: Curra Country Club, 10 David Drive

Goomboorian: Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Road

Gunalda: Gunalda State School, King Street

Veteran: Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Road

DIVISION 3

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 3

Candidates:

Mal Gear

Colleen Miller

Michiel Pratt

Shane Waldock

Terry McMullan

Polling booths:

Chatsworth: Chatsworth State School, 15 Rammutt Road

Gympie City: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street

Gympie North: James Nash State High School, 109 Myall Street

DIVISION 4

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 4

Candidates:

Daryl Dodt

Bruce Devereaux

Rae Gate

Wayne Sachs

Polling booths:

Gympie City: The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road

Horseshoe Bend: Church Of Christ Hall, 10 Tucker Street

DIVISION 5

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 5

Candidates:

Dan Stewart

Chelle Dobson

Rob Burns

Polling booths:

Gympie East: Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Road

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road

Mothar Mountain Hall, Cnr Old Noosa & Shadbolt Roads

DIVISION 6

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 6

Candidates:

Hilary Smerdon

Brian Thomas

Mikki Lawson

Polling booths:

Goomeri : Goomeri State School, MacTaggart Street

Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road

Kilkivan: Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street

Lower Wonga: Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Road

Pie Creek: Pie Creek Hall, Herron Road

Tansey: Tansey Bowls Club, 21 Tansey Hall Road

Widgee: Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie‐Woolooga Road

DIVISION 7

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 7

Candidates:

Bob Leitch

Donna Reardon

Warren Polley

Polling booths:

Gympie South: Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road

Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road

DIVISION 8

March 2020 Gympie council election Division 8

Candidates:

Bob Fredman

Trent Mitchell

Lyndall Ensbey

Polling booths:

Amamoor: Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth Street

Imbil: Mary Valley State College, 15 Edward Street

Jones Hill: Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road

Kandanga: Kandanga State School, 84 Main Street

Polling Booths Fraser Coast Regional Council

DIVISION 2

Bauple: Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road

Glenwood: Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road

Tiaro: Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Terrace

If you want to vote today (Friday)

Gympie Regional Council – Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room, 32 Mellor Street, 9am-6pm

Fraser Coast Regional Council:

Division 2 Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro. Division 4 Returning Office 72 Ellena St, Maryborough. Division 8 Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Avenue, Urraween.

