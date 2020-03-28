ELECTION DAY LIVE: ‘Should have been cancelled’

Outspoken incumbent Division 2 councillor’Glen Hartwig’s nine month push for Gympie’s mayoral seat ends tonight one way or the other.

Outspoken incumbent Division 2 councillor’Glen Hartwig’s nine month push for Gympie’s mayoral seat ends tonight one way or the other.

4:30PM

Ellen Kenman, who just returned to Gympie from Innisfail, says the election should’ve been canned. “It shouldn’t have gone ahead as there are a lot of businesses who have closed down due to being non-essential and in my opinion, this is non-essential,” she said. “It’s great to see nobody handing out cards. It’s one of my dislikes.”

Gympie resident Ellen Kenman says the election should not have gone ahead.

Division 8 voter Sean Murphy is battling heart and lung issues and said the election should’ve been cancelled as it was a huge risk to the vulnerable. He also said it should’ve been better organised and that people should be allowed to vote online.

“The bureau is all set up but is not being utilised properly,” he said.

“The coronavirus is a huge concern to me at the moment because if I get pneumonia, I could die.”

4:15PM

THIS year’s council elections have undeniably caused quite a stir among Gympie region residents as the coronavirus pandemic continues a wave of destruction across the world.

“It’s greedy in my opinion,” said Gympie resident Paul Murray who was in a rush to cast his vote at the Gympie Civic Centre this afternoon.

“Under these circumstances, yes the elections should’ve been cancelled because they are endangering people’s lives,” he said.

“I think the newly elected council need to focus on the younger people of this town, give them something to do. There’s nothing for them to do.”

Fellow Gympie residents Kevin and Mary Perks said they were hopeful of new councillors this year.

“I’d love to get a woman in charge,” Mrs Perks said.

“This election should’ve been cancelled. We’d love to see more roads fixed and more focus on infrastructure. They could also do a bit more on dealing with the coronavirus.”

It was clear that the message of staying 1.5m away from each other and staying inside was being heard and followed as polling booths across the region were quiet. Only several cars were parked outside the Jones Hill State School with voters dashing in and out as quick as a lightning bolt. Nobody was seen chatting to each other.

Others were seen with face masks at the Gympie Civic Centre polling booths.

Gympie resident Lorraine Smith said she was relieved to see no candidates or volunteers handing out, how to vote cards.

“It’s a relief seeing volunteers not handing out, how to vote cards. It’s good for the environment, she said.

4PM: FACED with either mayoral victory or exit from Gympie Regional Council after only one term, mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig is happy to let his fate rest with the peoPle

But his fight for change in the region’s elected leadership had been buoyed by a similar desire running as an undercurrent to the 2020 election, he said.

“There are a lot of people frustrated with how (the council) do things,” Mr Hartwig said.

“Whether there’s enough we’ll find out later this evening.”

RELATED

However the former Division 2 councillor declined to offer any definitive answer to how he felt his chances to win the top job were.

Mr Hartwig is vying for the top elected seat on the council.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Mr Hartwig said.

“We’ll know later tonight

“I’m not one for gambling.

When it came to the pandemic-sized elephant in the room and whether these elections should have gone ahead in the crisis, he said “(the government) obviously believes it’s the right thing to do”.

Voting has been marred by the global coronavirus pandemic, with a huge jump in pre-polling and postal votes. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

“In an ideal world it wouldn’t happen,” he said.

“But the decision has been made.”

Despite the all-or-nothing risk of his run against incumbent Mayor Mick Curran and former federal and council candidate Tim Jerome for the top seat, he said it was the region’s choice to decide what direction they wished Gympie to head in.

“Whatever the people decide I’ll be happy with.”