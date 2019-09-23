Election bunting ban on the cards

VOTERS will no longer be bombarded with hundreds of signs and reams of plastic political bunting when they turn up to have their say on polling day under changes being considered by Queensland's Attorney-General.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Yvette D'Ath is considering banning the bunting that covers schools across the state on polling day and allowing just two A-frame signs per candidate per entrance at polling booths during pre-poll and on election day.

Yvette D'Ath at Parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

Ms D'Ath will this afternoon open consultation on the overhaul via the government's website: getinvolved.qld.gov.au

She said she was eyeing the Victorian model which allows two signs per candidate at each entrance.

"What it would mean is a complete ban on all bunting, so getting rid of all that plastic bunting that ends up in the tips," Ms D'Ath told the Courier-Mail.

"I have noticed the last couple of elections - and particularly the last couple of Federal Elections - it was just out of control.

"There were so many signs. Each day they got bigger and bigger and everyone was competing with each other.

"I don't know how anyone could register any of the messages."

The battle to cover school polling booths in plastic bunting bearing political messages the night before polling day has also been getting out of hand, Ms D'Ath said.

"There's the issue of schools getting frustrated that candidates are putting stuff up on school grounds sometimes before schools even close," she said.

"There are arguments about people interfering with each other's materials and staking out late at night.

"I think people want to see change in this space.

"I just think its time to start winding it back a bit and having more sensible signage around polling booths."

Gold Coast polling booth being set up before voting in the federal poll.

The how-to-vote cards voters are given as they approach polling booths are set to remain with Ms D'Ath confirming there were no plans to ditch them along with the bunting.

She called for Queenslanders to have their say on the ban.

"Candidates and parties might have different views about the influence or not of this and what sort of difference they think it makes," she said.

"That's what I want to know.

"Do they (voters) think that helps them make a decision when they are walking in?

"Is the signage helping them make their mind up?"