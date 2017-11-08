Election ballot drawn, but who got top spot?

Ballot paper officially drawn as five candidates to vie for Gympie seat in election.

Ballot paper officially drawn as five candidates to vie for Gympie seat in election. Mike Richards GLA170216BALLOT

ALREADY vying for the top job in the Gympie electorate, One Nation's candidate Chelle Dobson has drawn pole position on the electoral ballot.

Ms Dobson's name was the first to be pulled from the barrel during yesterday's official nominee draw at Gympie's Electoral Commission Queensland headquarters.

Five candidates will be running for the seat in this year's election, which will be held on November 25.

Along with Ms Dobson and sitting LNP MP Tony Perrett, the other candidates are Tracey McWilliam for Labor, Roxanne Kennedy-Perriman for the Greens, and Donna Reardon as an Independent.

Ms McWilliam was drawn second, followed by Ms Kennedy-Perriman.

Mr Perrett was the fourth cab off the rank, and Mrs Reardon rounds out the 2017 state election ballot.

Ms Dobson was very happy with the draw.

"How can you not be?” she said after it was done, and reiterated her belief on the upcoming election of "people before politics”.

Acknowledging he was facing a challenge, Mr Perrett stood behind his record since he was elected in 2015.

"I've worked hard, diligently and for the best interests of the electorate over the past three years,” he said.

"It's going to be a tough election.”

Ms McWilliam said she was "happy to be at number two”, and was eager to see what the next few weeks held.

"I look forward to the rest of the campaign.”

Ms Kennedy-Perriman and Mrs Reardon did not attend the ballot draw.

Pre-polling will be held at the ECQ Gympie headquarters at 11 Station Rd and the Kandanga Post Office.

It will be open from Monday until the election, from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-6pm on Friday, November 24.

Residents will be required to number all boxes on their ballot paper when casting their vote.