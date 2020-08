A woman in her 70s suffered a head injury after falling onto concrete at the Woombye Snakes Soccer Club on Saturday. Photo: Lucy Rutherford

A woman in her 70s has suffered a head injury after falling about 2m onto concrete at a Sunshine Coast soccer club.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said critical care paramedics rushed to the Woombye Snakes Soccer Club just after midday to reports the woman had fallen down four rows on the stand.

She was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.