Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by Thomas Chamberlin & Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2021 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died at a Logan aged care facility after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination today.

The 82-year-old, who was living at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, had her vaccine about 10am, with police receiving a call about 1.30pm.

It's unclear if the vaccine has any link to the woman's death, as she suffered other health issues including lung disease.

It is understood she received the Pfizer vaccine.

A Blue Care employee confirmed that a woman had died after receiving the vaccine earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said it was a non-suspicious death but could not comment further.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Yurana aged care facility at Springwood
Yurana aged care facility at Springwood


Originally published as Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where the Mary River is expected to peak

        Premium Content Where the Mary River is expected to peak

        News After a weekend of rain, the Mary River has risen 3.25m in the last 24 hours

        Cooloola Bowls loses week of play in ‘unheard of’ washout

        Premium Content Cooloola Bowls loses week of play in ‘unheard of’ washout

        News The unrelenting wet weather of the past week left a lot of players on the coast...

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk with latest on COVID cases and vaccine

        Former MP to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

        Premium Content Former MP to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

        Crime Former MP Trevor John Perrett to fight charges of indecent treatment