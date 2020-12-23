Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly woman carjacked in teen’s wild crime spree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An 18-year-old man has been charged over a terrifying crime spree across Ipswich this morning, which included armed robbery and the deprivation of liberty of an elderly woman.

The teenager allegedly crashed a stolen car on a major highway and fled the scene by jumping into a 69-year-old woman's car and threatening her with a weapon.

Police will allege that the 18-year-old Oakey man was driving a stolen white sedan when it was noticed by police in Haig St, Ipswich, about 10.30am Tuesday.

The car was being tracked by Polair and police vehicles when it crashed into another car on the Warrego Highway westbound at Helidon Spa about 11.20am.

The man allegedly then fled across the median strip of the Warrego Highway and entered the front passenger seat of a red SUV, that had stopped because of the crash.

He threatened the elderly driver with a sharp implement and forced her to drive away, police will allege.

Police followed the SUV before forcing it to slow and stop at Hatton Vale around 11.40am.

The woman fled the car and police arrested the man.

The man was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed and disqualified driving, disobey a police direction, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for committing an indictable offence, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and serious assault of a person over 60-years-old.

He is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The occupants of the other car involved in the Warrego Highway crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Originally published as Elderly woman carjacked in teen's wild crime spree

More Stories

Show More
carjack crime crime spree editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        Premium Content Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        News A man in his 30s is in hospital after he crashed and rolled his car on Tuesday night.

        15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

        Premium Content 15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

        Business More than 150 projects were approved by Gympie council in the past year; these are...

        Ex-RGD boss avoids bankruptcy with $100k deal

        Premium Content Ex-RGD boss avoids bankruptcy with $100k deal

        Business The ex-director of a failed building firm has dodged bankruptcy as creditors...

        BEST BARGAINS: 48 epic Christmas deals in Gympie shops

        Premium Content BEST BARGAINS: 48 epic Christmas deals in Gympie shops

        News We’ve compiled a mega list of the best bargains in Gympie for all your last minute...