A woman was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake this morning. File Photo.

A WOMAN was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital this morning after she bitten by a snake at her Goomeri property.

According to a QAS spokesman, paramedics were called to the private residence after the woman, aged in her 60s, reported being bitten by a venomous snake at 9.26am this morning.

She was subsequently transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.