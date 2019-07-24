Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman attacked by bull

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was suffering from serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

central queensland editors picks farming

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: 25 of Gympie's best-dressed babies

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 25 of Gympie's best-dressed babies

    News It'll be a tough job choosing out of these little Gympie cuties

    Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    premium_icon Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    News He terrorised a 12-year-old girl while she lay frozen in her bed.

    The Gympie mum bringing party dreams to life

    premium_icon The Gympie mum bringing party dreams to life

    News Gympie mum brings creativity to life with her party ideas.

    Serial wife basher faces Gympie court, threatened with jail

    premium_icon Serial wife basher faces Gympie court, threatened with jail

    News One man has a suspended jail sentence hanging over his head