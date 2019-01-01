Elderly woman airlifted in serious condition after fall

An elderly woman is being airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after she was injured in a fall this afternoon.

An elderly woman is being airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after she was injured in a fall this afternoon. Tobi Loftus

AN ELDERLY woman is being airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries from a fall at Cootharaba, north-west of Noosa, this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman had fallen from a low height at a private residence just after 1.30pm.

Because of her age, she suffered a number of injuries including multiple fractures to her chest and arms, the spokesman said.

She was being taken by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.