An elderly woman is being airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after she was injured in a fall this afternoon. Tobi Loftus
News

Elderly woman airlifted in serious condition after fall

Ashley Carter
by
1st Jan 2019 2:00 PM
AN ELDERLY woman is being airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries from a fall at Cootharaba, north-west of Noosa, this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman had fallen from a low height at a private residence just after 1.30pm.

Because of her age, she suffered a number of injuries including multiple fractures to her chest and arms, the spokesman said.

She was being taken by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

cootharaba queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

