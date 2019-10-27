Menu
Crime

Elderly shopkeeper fights back against armed robber

Tara Miko
27th Oct 2019 4:01 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
AN ELDERLY shopkeeper fought off a man armed with a weapon who tried to force his way into his bottle shop at the weekend.

The 72-year-old man had just shut the Nicholson St Cellars shop in Dalby about 8pm Saturday when a man, whose face was covered, knocked on the door.

The shopkeeper opened the door to the Nicholson St store when the man attempted to get inside by pushing the door open.

The shopkeeper managed to fight his way back, pushing the man back into the car park before locking himself inside the store.

The man had in his hand what looked like handgun.

Investigations are continuing into what, if any, kind of weapon the man produced.

The man was last seen on Moreton St hearing towards Coutts St.

The elderly man was not physically injured but he was left shaken after the ordeal.

Dalby detectives are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Toowoomba Chronicle

