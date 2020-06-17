Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.