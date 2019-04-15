Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour.
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
Community

Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Apr 2019 7:14 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY Services were called into action after a man was hit by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

The 70-year-old man was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries near the Bray St lights just before 7pm according to a NSW Police spokesman.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man was conscious and breathing, though he was bleeding from the head.

The incident caused a lane of the highway to be closed whilst the man was being assessed by paramedics.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital a short time later via ambulance for further treatment.

All lanes of the highway have now been reopened.

car crash coffs harbour editors picks emergency nsw ambulance nsw police pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Stolen trolley trailer sparks Bruce Hwy police chase

    premium_icon VIDEO: Stolen trolley trailer sparks Bruce Hwy police chase

    Crime Police release footage after a boy allegedly stole a ute with a six-metre trolley trailer attached from a Buddina shopping centre across the Coast last night.

    Do not grieve.. my body defeats me and it is time to go

    premium_icon Do not grieve.. my body defeats me and it is time to go

    News Julia Lawrence has departed with some words of wisdom

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    News She looked like a ordinary Queensland soccer mum, only she wasn't

    How the Gympie Show recognised these stalwarts

    premium_icon How the Gympie Show recognised these stalwarts

    News Key volunteers recognised by the Gympie Show Society