22°
News

Elderly man says he is not a hypocrite or a bigot

Letter to the Editor by D. F. Fisher | 19th Aug 2017 5:34 AM
This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.
This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Letter to the Editor

I REFER to an article in last Thursday's Gympie Times (August 10, 2017) in which your columnist (Bruce) Devereaux, who shall for the balance of this letter be referred to as the columnist, referred to the older generations to which I belong as bigots and discriminators.

I take extreme umbrage to these comments as do other folk that move in my circles.

It is we older folk that man the bulk of the charitable organisation in Gympie and I myself have been awarded Citizen of the Year for the Cooloola Shire Council in 2007 and Senior Citizen (male) for Gympie Region in 2016 and I am not going to be referred to as a bigot because I am elderly.

Australia is considered to have an egalitarian society with all citizens equal under the law and as such everybody is entitled to express their own opinion without fear or favour and not to be labelled bigots etc by any other group or lobby.

Then the columnist raises the word "gay” by saying that our older generations engaged in "bashing” gays on Saturday nights which I must adamantly refute as in the various towns I lived in on the Darling Downs and Burnett there were never any "gays” and in fact I do not know that there were such folk.

Also, the columnist used the word "brainer” which I assume is meant to imply our generations are lacking in intelligences which could be taken as a slur simply for holding to our right to have our own opinion.

Then the columnist goes on to label church goers as hypocrites and as a regular member of the congregation of the Gympie Uniting Church I take more umbrage.

Any person whatsoever can attend our church and will be made welcome on the basis that (to cut a long story short) they accept our faith and the tenets of our church. So, the columnist should be checking this out before labelling us as "hypocrites”.

Now today I see in The Gympie Times some of the columnist's comments including "hypocrites” have been repeated plus a column by a Gympie Times representative which is one sided, not a balanced article.

The columnist also made some adverse comments about marriage, obviously marriage in the natural order of things ie between man and woman.

What is difficult to comprehend that the columnist who I gather from his "blogging” is a married man with children would want to demean what he has by pushing marriage that is not in the natural order of things.

Going back to my paragraph re "gay bashing”, we young males in our teens and 20s were too busy trying to date the young ladies as all red-blooded males did with a view to finding the right one to marry and settle down to family life. Of all the people in the circles I moved in I don't know of more than three or four marriages that failed.

I can remember the columnist from when he was on the staff of the Bank of Queensland as I had to do club banking there as treasurer and I would be quite happy to have a meeting with him on his return to Gympie.

D F Fisher,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters letters to the editor marriage equality same sex marriage

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Chillingly large chunks of cat hair have been left wedged on letterboxes in the street, one resembling a whole tail.

Two people, six injured in stabbing terror

Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland

Police shot one suspect and six people were hospitalised

Redefining marriage 'an attack on freedom': Shelton

Lyle Shelton from the Australian Christian Lobby. Photo Contributed

'I will always believe the truth about marriage'

Flu cases filling emergency departments

Health authorities encourage all to get flu shot before season's peak.

Authorities urge all to vaccinate before flu season peak

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

Week of fun planned for Gympie seniors

UP AND ACTIVE: Intergenerational walkers at last year's Duckpond Dash which is happening again on Saturday as part of the 2017 Senior Week celebrations.

Check out some of the activities planned for Senior Week

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

WHAT A GREAT LOCATION!!

1 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This is the perfect opportunity for someone to get in to the market as an investor or somewhere to call home and live close to all local amenities. Previous...

B the King of 2 Queen!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Get in Quick! This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Fall in...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $279,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

GRAND LADY

25 Barnes Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 2 $170,000

Right in the heart of Goomeri is this multi level 3 bedroom Queenslander overlooking the CBD and set on a fully fenced, large block. The timber home has a large...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPARE

7 Gretel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $449,000

This beautiful home offers plenty of room to move, with spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen includes quality stove and dishwasher, generous...

2 HECTARES - &quot;DELIGHT IN THE QUIET&quot;

Lot 79 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Only 10 to 15 minutes from Gympie and handy to the Country Club and Service Station you will find natural surroundings and an easy manner of life in the...

MULTI TITLED POTENTIAL

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

This perfectly positioned parcel of land would be a great place for your business. 5.7 acres (2.34ha) on 4 freehold titles - 1.2ha, 4060m2, 4051m2 and 2547m2. ...

LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 WIWO $875,000

Enjoy the prefect lifestyle and receive an income from this outstanding picturesque property located in the tightly held Greens Creek area. Approximately 10...

2 homes in 1!

2 Rosewood Court, Southside 4570

House 6 3 3 $399,000!

Love to have your cake and eat it too? Well who wouldnt! And with this great property that has two separate modern dwellings under the one roof, you can do just...

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.