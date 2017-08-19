Elderly man says he is not a hypocrite or a bigot

This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.

Letter to the Editor

I REFER to an article in last Thursday's Gympie Times (August 10, 2017) in which your columnist (Bruce) Devereaux, who shall for the balance of this letter be referred to as the columnist, referred to the older generations to which I belong as bigots and discriminators.

I take extreme umbrage to these comments as do other folk that move in my circles.

It is we older folk that man the bulk of the charitable organisation in Gympie and I myself have been awarded Citizen of the Year for the Cooloola Shire Council in 2007 and Senior Citizen (male) for Gympie Region in 2016 and I am not going to be referred to as a bigot because I am elderly.

Australia is considered to have an egalitarian society with all citizens equal under the law and as such everybody is entitled to express their own opinion without fear or favour and not to be labelled bigots etc by any other group or lobby.

Then the columnist raises the word "gay” by saying that our older generations engaged in "bashing” gays on Saturday nights which I must adamantly refute as in the various towns I lived in on the Darling Downs and Burnett there were never any "gays” and in fact I do not know that there were such folk.

Also, the columnist used the word "brainer” which I assume is meant to imply our generations are lacking in intelligences which could be taken as a slur simply for holding to our right to have our own opinion.

Then the columnist goes on to label church goers as hypocrites and as a regular member of the congregation of the Gympie Uniting Church I take more umbrage.

Any person whatsoever can attend our church and will be made welcome on the basis that (to cut a long story short) they accept our faith and the tenets of our church. So, the columnist should be checking this out before labelling us as "hypocrites”.

Now today I see in The Gympie Times some of the columnist's comments including "hypocrites” have been repeated plus a column by a Gympie Times representative which is one sided, not a balanced article.

The columnist also made some adverse comments about marriage, obviously marriage in the natural order of things ie between man and woman.

What is difficult to comprehend that the columnist who I gather from his "blogging” is a married man with children would want to demean what he has by pushing marriage that is not in the natural order of things.

Going back to my paragraph re "gay bashing”, we young males in our teens and 20s were too busy trying to date the young ladies as all red-blooded males did with a view to finding the right one to marry and settle down to family life. Of all the people in the circles I moved in I don't know of more than three or four marriages that failed.

I can remember the columnist from when he was on the staff of the Bank of Queensland as I had to do club banking there as treasurer and I would be quite happy to have a meeting with him on his return to Gympie.

D F Fisher,

Gympie