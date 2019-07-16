Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car stolen from an elderly man violently yesterday turned up in Gympie last night.
A car stolen from an elderly man violently yesterday turned up in Gympie last night. Contributed
News

Elderly man robbed with pickaxe, car flees to Gympie

Frances Klein
by
16th Jul 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR that was violently stolen from an elderly man in Newport, near Redcliffe, yesterday was used in a petrol drive off in Gympie two hours later.

A 75-year-old man was threatened with a pickaxe when he disturbed a person searching through his home on Defender St at 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

The offender demanded the man hand over his car keys, on refusal, the intruder punched the man in the face and stole his car.

 

Did you see this car travelling at high speed toward Gympie on the Bruce Hwy yesterday? Police need your help.
Did you see this car travelling at high speed toward Gympie on the Bruce Hwy yesterday? Police need your help. QPS Media

The man's silver Kia Carnival, 2016 model, was two hours later was used in a petrol drive off in Gympie at about 6.40pm.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen the 2016 silver Kia Carnival being driven at speed between Redcliffe and Gympie to contact them.

 

Did you see this car travelling at high speed toward Gympie on the Bruce Hwy yesterday? Police need your help.
Did you see this car travelling at high speed toward Gympie on the Bruce Hwy yesterday? Police need your help. QPS Media

Police are also seeking dashcam footage of the area at the time.

 

A car violently stolen from an elderly man in Newport yesterday was involved in petrol theft in Gympie last night.
A car violently stolen from an elderly man in Newport yesterday was involved in petrol theft in Gympie last night. Contributed
bruce highway gympie crime gympie region petrol drive off stolen theft violence
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Abuser blames wretched childhood handcuffed to stairs

    premium_icon Abuser blames wretched childhood handcuffed to stairs

    Crime Gympie court hears 21-year-old abuser grew up under threat of violence and being locked up for trying to buy himself food

    IN COURT: 6 people to face Gympie District Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 6 people to face Gympie District Court today

    News A list of people appearing at Gympie District Court today.

    • 16th Jul 2019 6:37 AM
    Child sex pest receives speeding ticket while in prison

    premium_icon Child sex pest receives speeding ticket while in prison

    Crime Sex offender receives speeding ticket while in prison