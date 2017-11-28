Menu
Elderly man robbed on street in brazen daylight offence

Contributed
Frances Klein
by

POLICE are searching for a woman after an elderly man was brazenly robbed on a Gympie street while he waited outside an ATM.

The man was reportedly approached from behind in broad daylight on Mary St and asked to hand over his money on November 5, between 1.30pm and 2pm.

After the man's money was taken, the offender walked towards Smithfield St, Gympie police Senior Constable Deb Wruck said.

Police are seeking information that will help identify the woman pictured who is wanted to assist in their investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and via crimestoppersqld.com.au

 

Have you seen this woman? Police would like to talk to her over a robbery in Mary St.
Topics:  editors picks gympie crime mary st robbery theft

Gympie Times
