Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses
AN ELDERLY man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
Emergency crews were called around 1.20pm after reports a man fell more than three metres after his scaffolding collapsed at a Tallebudgera private residence.
Paramedics, including a High Acuity Unit, transported the man in his 70s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
#Tallebudgera - one stable patient is being assessed after scaffolding they were on reportedly collapsed at 1.20pm.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 3, 2020
Originally published as Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses