Search grows for elderly man feared missing in Coast waters

Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC

Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan

POLICE rescue teams and the State Emergency Services are searching Conondale waters for a 75-year-old man feared missing since Sunday.

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman from Sunshine Coast Water Police said there were two swift water rescue teams searching downstream from Gregor Bridge, as well as SES flood boats.

The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan

It's believed the man went kayaking on Sunday, but hasn't been seen since.

"A member of the public saw his car sitting there since Sunday and wondered what was going on," Snr-Cnst Muddiman said.

Another update is expected within the hour.