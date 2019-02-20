Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies after being hit by car

by Emily Halloran
20th Feb 2019 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died after being hit by a car at Banora Point.

The 86-year-old man was walking along Leisure Drive just before 1am NSW time when he was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found the man was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, but died shortly later.

The driver of the car was a 30-year-old woman.

She was not injured but was transported to Tweed Heads District Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District attended the scene and are investigating the surroundings of the crash.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
elderly fatality gold coast

Top Stories

    Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch

    premium_icon Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch

    Crime A young Gympie man coward-punched a man in his 50's last year and was lucky not to be sent to prison.

    Warrant issued for man stranded in Gympie

    Warrant issued for man stranded in Gympie

    Crime 'He's been stranded and stranded'.

    MISSING PERSON: Police searching for man last seen in Pialba

    MISSING PERSON: Police searching for man last seen in Pialba

    News POLICE are asking for public assistant to help locate a 31-year-old man

    Cyclone Oma keeps tracking our way

    Cyclone Oma keeps tracking our way

    Weather Cyclone Omagadden moves towards Queensland coast as surfers say ‘Come on Huey...