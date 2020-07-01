Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies after being hit in shopping centre carpark

by Jack Lawrie
1st Jul 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 77-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in the carpark of a Cairns shopping centre yesterday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a vehicle had collided with the elderly man at the entrance of the Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark about 4.15pm.

An elderly man has suffered a serious injury after being hit by a car at a Mount Sheridan carpark. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
An elderly man has suffered a serious injury after being hit by a car at a Mount Sheridan carpark. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

Paramedics, including critical care, attended the scene and treated the man who was in a critical condition with a head injury.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Cairns Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"He passed away this morning in hospital as a result of his injuries," the Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"It's a very sad incident."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency services gathered at the carpark outside Mount Sheridan Plaza, where an elderly man was struck by a car at 4.15pm.
Emergency services gathered at the carpark outside Mount Sheridan Plaza, where an elderly man was struck by a car at 4.15pm.

EARLIER: An elderly man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in a Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they were called to the shopping centre at 4.15pm, with reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

The patient was treated by paramedics including critical care paramedics, and a doctor for a significant head injury at the scene.

He has been transported to Cairns Hospital.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit has been sent to the scene.

More Stories

editors picks fatal tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grub who abused his mum says he’s Gympie’s Chopper Read

        premium_icon Grub who abused his mum says he’s Gympie’s Chopper Read

        News The Pie Creek man breached a domestic violence order taken out against him by his ageing mum

        19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

        premium_icon 19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        The comment that stopped Mayor Hartwig in his tracks

        premium_icon The comment that stopped Mayor Hartwig in his tracks

        News Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says financial officer’s recent budget revelation...

        I wasn’t going into lockdown without weed, Gympie court told

        premium_icon I wasn’t going into lockdown without weed, Gympie court told

        News A 26-year-old man who stockpiled more than 180g of pot has faced court