Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man and woman injured in pileup on M1

by Luke Mortimer
30th Jan 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO elderly people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on the M1 during the morning rush.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the Pacific Motorway at Oxenford about 8.15am, a spokesman said.

They treated a man aged in his 80s suffering from airbag injuries and neck pain and a woman aged in her 80s who was complaining of chest pain.

The man and woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No traffic issues have been reported on the M1 following the crash.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        premium_icon Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        News A veteran pilot has described how he and a trainee escaped from the wreckage of their plane that plunged into water off Fraser Island yesterday.

        • 30th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
        Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        premium_icon Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        News The plane has washed up on the beach this morning

        Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

        News She was bitten on the leg just before 7pm.