A man was airlifted from Fraser Island this morning with burns.

An 83-year-old man's holiday has been cut short after his shirt caught fire while cooking over a gas stove at Happy Valley on Fraser Island earlier this morning.

The man suffered serious burns and was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for specialist burns treatment.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the island just after 8.40am this morning.