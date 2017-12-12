Elderly driver airlifted following crash injuries

A 68-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash just north of Gympie yesterday afternoon.
The driver and a female passenger were travelling along Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just after 3pm when their car was involved in the accident.
The man was treated for head injuries by a LifeFlight crew and then airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
The passenger received treatment on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, before being transported by road to Gympie Hospital.