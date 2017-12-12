Menu
Elderly driver airlifted following crash injuries

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle crash yesterday.
by Jacob Carson

A 68-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash just north of Gympie yesterday afternoon.

The driver and a female passenger were travelling along Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just after 3pm when their car was involved in the accident.

The man was treated for head injuries by a LifeFlight crew and then airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The passenger received treatment on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, before being transported by road to Gympie Hospital.

Gympie Times
