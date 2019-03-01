Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people, including two elderly people, were hospitalised after the two-vehicle crash at Nambour. Picture: Facebook
Four people, including two elderly people, were hospitalised after the two-vehicle crash at Nambour. Picture: Facebook
News

Elderly couple injured after car rolls in crash

Ashley Carter
by
1st Mar 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been hospitalised after a traffic crash at Nambour this morning.

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Coronation Ave, near Ken Mills Toyota, at 11.48am where a car containing two elderly people reportedly rolled, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The elderly couple had to be assisted from the car and suffered multiple abrasions as well as chest and neck pain.

Two other patients were able to remove themselves from the second car, the QAS spokesman said, and suffered minor injuries.

An elderly couple suffered injuries after their car rolled in a two-vehicle crash at Nambour this morning. Picture: Facebook
An elderly couple suffered injuries after their car rolled in a two-vehicle crash at Nambour this morning. Picture: Facebook

The two elderly patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the other patients were taken to Nambour Hospital.

All patients were in a stable condition.

No delays were reported in the area.

nambour nambour hospital sunshine coast university hospital traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Magistrate lets Gympie drug driver make 15 hour trip home

    premium_icon Magistrate lets Gympie drug driver make 15 hour trip home

    News 'I don't want to see people stranded, we're not here to crucify people.'

    • 1st Mar 2019 4:25 PM
    History made as 61-tonne army tanks fire near Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon History made as 61-tonne army tanks fire near Tin Can Bay

    News The rumbling of tanks was eclipsed by the roar of their fire power

    • 1st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    'Confronting' beach erosion at Rainbow is natural; experts

    premium_icon 'Confronting' beach erosion at Rainbow is natural; experts

    News Council prepares for a clean-up when beach access is safe

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:55 PM
    UPDATE: Family hopeful of crash victim's progress

    premium_icon UPDATE: Family hopeful of crash victim's progress

    News Dan Podetti's family anxiously wait for him to wake

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:53 PM