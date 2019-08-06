Menu
Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

6th Aug 2019 7:03 AM

 

A SOUTH Australian man and his passenger have walked away with only cuts and bruises from a horror crash in Queensland.

The pair were driving a four-wheel-drive with a caravan attached on the Bruce Highway, Gumlu, 100km south of Mackay, at 11.55am on July 29, when their car flipped off the road.

The 67-year-old driver was overtaking another vehicle on the rural stretch of highway when the caravan begun to sway from side to side.

The oscillating caravan flipped on the side of the road, dragging the four-wheel-drive along with it.

Officers from the Queensland Forensic Crash Unit examined the footage and said it was amazing the occupants had walked from the crash with minor injuries.

 

A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.
