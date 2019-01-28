Olé: How to make the Australia Day Tim Tam margarita

El Camino Cantina’s classic margarita is being given an Australia Day Tim Tam twist.

El Camino Cantina’s classic margarita is being given an Australia Day Tim Tam twist.

THIS could be Australia Day in a glass.

El Camino Cantina at King St, Bowen Hills, has blended flavours - and cultures - to create an Australia Day taste sensation: The Tim Tam Margarita

"Just like El Camino Cantina's margaritas, Tim Tams have a cult following, so combining the two was an obvious choice for Australia Day," General Manager Krystina Tagg said.

"The limited-edition Tim Tam-rita is a fun and quirky addition to the menu.

"This one-of-a-kind rita has hints of vanilla, caramel and an unlikely suspect, apple juice.

"Topped with a caramel Tim Tam, it's a fantastic fusion of Tex-Mex and Australian flavour combinations and worth popping in to El Camino Cantina in Bowen Hills to try."

It's $15 for the 15oz and $19 for the 24oz, only available on Friday, 25 January to Monday, 28 January.

EL CAMINO CANTINA'S TIM TAM MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS:

■ 30ml Jose Cuervo tequila

■ 15ml Galliano vanilla liqueur

■ 30ml Monin caramel syrup

■ 30ml apple juice

■ 15ml lemon juice

■ Ice

■ Caramel Tim Tam

METHOD:

1. Place ingredients in a blender with a large handful of ice.

2. Blend for 30 seconds until ingredients are combined.

3. Pour into a margarita glass and serve with a caramel Tim Tam biscuit.

Visit: elcaminocantina.com.au