Eisteddfod is bigger and better than ever

RIGHT IN TUNE: Tarlie Ayres and Chloe Williams, both of Gympie South State School, in tune on their flutes.

IT IS all such a feast of music, dance and theatre at Gympie Civic Centre this week, it is hard to believe.

Lest we be accused of making too much of a song and dance about it, readers can easily see and hear it all for themselves, for only $5 for one adult for one session, or $20 for the season (or $3 for the whole season for a junior competitor or student) there is no impediment to anyone wishing to find out all about it first hand.

More than 430 of the region's best and brightest students of literally all kinds of live music and dance have already taken the Civic Centre.

And the week-long event is only this morning entering its fifth day.

In dance events last weekend, we have already had contemporary , jazz, tap dance and classical ballet, among others, as well as a start on the musical instruments.

And that includes anything you could think of.

There have already been several sessions for any woodwind or brass instrument, any stringed instrument.

And more than 400 people have performed already in the 15 sessions up to last night.

FEAT OF MUSIC: Ethan Grambower and Delaney Millard of Gympie South, at the Civic Centre yesterday.

Today and tonight, several different age groups will compete for wins in a full range of piano styles.

Choral competition gets under way tomorrow, as does speech and drama and the vocal events.

Speech and drama also starts tomorrow evening.

More vocal, theatre and the speech and drama judging will take the Eisteddfod to its conclusion on Friday night.

One of the miracles of community effort we are able to witness every year is the creation of the Gympie and District Eisteddfod.

"None of us gets paid,” Eisteddfod president Thelma Reisenleiter said yesterday as she kept an eye on events.

"One of the things I'm proud of is that no-one gets paid among the organisers.

"We don't have honorariums.

Isabelle Cantle, of James Nash, with her French horn.

"We just have people who are prepared to work hard to make this all come about,” she said.

She apologises for some of the rules, such as no cameras of any kind in the performances and no recording.

That is a copyright law requirement, she says.

And the organisation already has to pay quite enough to the people who administer performing and written word rights.

At the end of it all is the selection of a lucky winner for the Eisteddfod's Special Bursary for this year.

Kiarni Forcyth, of James Nash, practices her clarinet

The bursary is a $500 grant awarded to all competitors 18 years old and under, as long as they compete in at least four items in the current year's program.

Applicants are not restrict5ed to one particular art form and can be entered in any or all art form categories. Applications close on August 31.